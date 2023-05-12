South Alabama’s Lackie fans 10, eliminates JMU from Sun Belt softball tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Olivia Lackie showed why she is the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Year.

Lackie pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters and allowing just four hits to lead the Jaguars over James Madison 4-1 on Thursday.

The Jaguars got to JMU pitcher Kylah Berry early as she gave up two runs in the first inning thanks to a JMU fielding error and an RBI single.

The Dukes only run came in the fifth inning thanks to an Abbie Campbell RBI single.

JMU concludes the season with a 28-19 record, which includes a 13-12 record in the Sun Belt.

