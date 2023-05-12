South Alabama’s Lackie fans 10, eliminates JMU from Sun Belt softball tournament
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Olivia Lackie showed why she is the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Year.
Lackie pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters and allowing just four hits to lead the Jaguars over James Madison 4-1 on Thursday.
The Jaguars got to JMU pitcher Kylah Berry early as she gave up two runs in the first inning thanks to a JMU fielding error and an RBI single.
The Dukes only run came in the fifth inning thanks to an Abbie Campbell RBI single.
JMU concludes the season with a 28-19 record, which includes a 13-12 record in the Sun Belt.
