South Alabama’s Lackie fans 10, eliminates JMU from Sun Belt softball tournament

James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte speaks to her team during practice on April 26, 2023.
James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte speaks to her team during practice on April 26, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Olivia Lackie showed why she is the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Year.

Lackie pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters and allowing just four hits to lead the Jaguars over James Madison 4-1 on Thursday.

The Jaguars got to JMU pitcher Kylah Berry early as she gave up two runs in the first inning thanks to a JMU fielding error and an RBI single.

The Dukes only run came in the fifth inning thanks to an Abbie Campbell RBI single.

JMU concludes the season with a 28-19 record, which includes a 13-12 record in the Sun Belt.

