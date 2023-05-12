Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help locating two people reported missing in Augusta County.
2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found

Latest News

Traffic crash.
Traffic moving again after crash on Rt. 11 in Weyers Cave
FDA approves RSV vaccine; what now?
FDA approves RSV vaccine; what now?
Sentara RMH hosts Diabetes Prevention Program, participants see positive results
Sentara RMH hosts Diabetes Prevention Program, participants see positive results
Small Courthouse Construction fee adopted by Rockingham County
Small Courthouse Construction fee adopted by Rockingham County
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs