Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Traffic incident closes right westbound lane and shoulder on I-64 in Augusta County

I-64 Incident at MM 92.2 westbound.
I-64 Incident at MM 92.2 westbound.(VDOT 511)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, the westbound right lane and shoulder are back open.

This afternoon there was an incident mile marker 92.2 that caused the right lane and right should to be shut down.

The closure resulted in a four-mile backup. Both lanes are back open, and traffic is moving freely.

It is unknown at this time what caused the incident.

Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: As of May 12 at 9:12 a.m., the ACSO announced that Janie and Gene Gray have been found...
2 reported missing in Augusta County found, Sheriff’s Office says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
Postal Service suspends mail delivery for neighborhood following incident with dog

Latest News

4th Annual Camp LIT from 2022
Camp L.I.T. returning to teach girls about the fire service
Air3 soars over Lake Shenandoah
Air3 soars over Lake Shenandoah
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg man facing attempted murder charges following abduction, downtown shooting
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying warm into the weekend