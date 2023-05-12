Two citizens present Ward Election System at Staunton City Council Work session

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A presentation was given at a Staunton City Council’s work session on switching to a Ward election system.

Two citizens, Butch Smiley and Judd Bankert, gave the presentation to the council.

Staunton’s current election system is an at-large system. Where people go to vote at their polling location but, they can vote for any candidate from any ward.

“Wards are simply divided into population. They are voting centers, and so each ward has it’s own polling place. It is simply divided by population. Our wards have to have equal number of citizens.” said Council member Michele Edwards.

Edwards said the idea of this ward election system is to bring equal representation from all wards to City Council, but wants this to be a citizen driven initiative.

“Until we actually take this issue to these different communities and talk to the people directly where representation has been historically low, then I am really not going to know for sure.” said Edwards.

Council member Brad Arrowood said he there could be pros and cons to the Ward Election System.

“Pros would be specific representation from a ward. Your neighbors that you would theoretically knew better and would be specifically representing that neighborhood.” said Arrowood.

Arrowood added, “Cons would be maybe we would end up with more uncontested races, maybe you wouldn’t care for the person who was represented your ward but you really like a person from another ward but you can’t vote for them.”

“I can see the benefit in it from the wards that have historically had less people elected and maybe we would get different perspectives that we are not getting.” said Arrowood.

Arrowood said that he would like to learn more of the reasons behind why there hasn’t been as much representation from wards.

“I want to know if people are running and not being elected or if they are just not running.” said Arrowood.

Arrowood said that Staunton currently has five wards and there are currently seven council seats.

“If we wanted to have no at-large members, no members that are voted for by the entire city, and we wanted to just do ward elected. If we would would want to keep it at seven members, we would have to split into seven wards.” said Arrowood.

Edwards said we asked staff last night to look at more research for us to look for next steps.

“My hope is that we as councilors will go out into the community and hold listening sessions. We can only be with one councilor at a time, so my hope is to join another councilor and go to a few wards that are under represented and talk to them about this.” said Edwards.

Arrowood said that he is interested in learning more about it and how they would implement it.

