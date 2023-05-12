Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro

China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A veteran took his passion for cooking and opened up a Mexican restaurant in Waynesboro.

Cesar Ruiz, owner and head chef of China’s Cocina, has always loved cooking. His sister China used to cook for him, sparking his passion for the culinary arts. Ruiz said that he much rather have good food than a lot of food.

“I look at quality over quantity, I set a goal to push out at least 100 plates a day and I’ve been meeting that goal,” Ruiz said. “I don’t want to be serving people mediocre stuff, I take time in it I want it to be good.”

Ruiz used to serve in the military, he said that he used to make plates of food for his barrack buddies and they encouraged him to cook professionally.

China’s Cocina is a joint effort, the previous owner of the location joined forces with Ruiz to make China’s Cocina possible. Ruiz said that it takes up to four hours to cook some of the items on the menu, and even longer to prepare them.

“Everybody can do fajitas, everybody can do tacos with dry seasoning. Mine are marinated over night, every night. I take time with the birria, I make it. want people to eat it when it’s hot and not when it’s cold,” Ruiz said.

Birria is a stewed meat that is a specialty of China’s Cocina. The restaurant also offers tacos al pastor in either chicken, beef or classic pork.

Ruiz said that he hopes to have his staff grow to accommodate for the boom in business he has experienced.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: As of May 12 at 9:12 a.m., the ACSO announced that Janie and Gene Gray have been found...
2 reported missing in Augusta County found, Sheriff’s Office says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
Postal Service suspends mail delivery for neighborhood following incident with dog

Latest News

Staunton City Hall
Two citizens present Ward Election System at Staunton City Council Work session
All utilities are included, except for electricity, in the price but developers want to give...
Crownpoint Harrisonburg’s housing project ready for leases to start
Former soldier opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
Former soldier opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
Two Citizens present Ward Election System at Staunton City Council Work session
Two Citizens present Ward Election System at Staunton City Council Work session