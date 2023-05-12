Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A veteran took his passion for cooking and opened up a Mexican restaurant in Waynesboro.

Cesar Ruiz, owner and head chef of China’s Cocina, has always loved cooking. His sister China used to cook for him, sparking his passion for the culinary arts. Ruiz said that he much rather have good food than a lot of food.

“I look at quality over quantity, I set a goal to push out at least 100 plates a day and I’ve been meeting that goal,” Ruiz said. “I don’t want to be serving people mediocre stuff, I take time in it I want it to be good.”

Ruiz used to serve in the military, he said that he used to make plates of food for his barrack buddies and they encouraged him to cook professionally.

China’s Cocina is a joint effort, the previous owner of the location joined forces with Ruiz to make China’s Cocina possible. Ruiz said that it takes up to four hours to cook some of the items on the menu, and even longer to prepare them.

“Everybody can do fajitas, everybody can do tacos with dry seasoning. Mine are marinated over night, every night. I take time with the birria, I make it. want people to eat it when it’s hot and not when it’s cold,” Ruiz said.

Birria is a stewed meat that is a specialty of China’s Cocina. The restaurant also offers tacos al pastor in either chicken, beef or classic pork.

Ruiz said that he hopes to have his staff grow to accommodate for the boom in business he has experienced.

