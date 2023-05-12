Walnut Hills Campground prepares for Memorial Day Weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Walnut Hills Campground is preparing for a busy Memorial Day Weekend.

Delane and Ron Woods, General Managers of Walnut Hills Campground, said they are booked for Memorial Day Weekend.

Ron said that the campground is open year-round to some capacity.

“Parts of it are shut down but there is a small area we leave open year-round.” Ron said.

Delane Woods said Memorial Day Weekend through October is the busiest time for camping, but that they are preparing for Memorial Day Weekend.

”Right now we are in cleanup mode, just from the winter we are just cutting grass, getting sites ready.” said Delane.

“We of course have to increase the stock in store because people come and forgot to bring items they wanted to bring with them.” said Ron.

“For Memorial we are having the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department they are coming in and they got a big barbecue trailer they just bought. They will be barbecuing.” Ron said.

Delane said if you are unable to camp, you can still buy a day pass to participate in the activities.

