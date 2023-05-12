Waynesboro High School has emphasis on attendance

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School implemented incentive to encourage better attendance.

Attendance Liaison, Denise Nichols, said that at the beginning of the second semester, Waynesboro High School implemented the “Attendance Counts” program. Every two weeks, five students who have good or improved attendance are chosen to spin the Waynesboro Wheel to win prizes.

Nichols said there are a lot of state laws and regulations surrounding school attendance.

“Across the State there is a law that students are supposed to be in school all day, everyday, and the if they are not in the school then it is school’s responsibility to make sure the student is safe. That is why we need the parents to call into the schools to let us know that the student is at home.” said Nichols.

Nichols said if they are not in school, and they are not at home then it becomes a safety issue.

Nichols also mentioned that if a student has five unexcused absences, then the school contacts the families to find out why.

“There are a lot of procedures that are in place and a lot of laws in place surrounding attendance that a lot of families are not aware of.” said Nichols.

Nichols said that missing a lot of school days can have a negative effect on the student academically.

" The state defines chronic absenteeism as missing ten or more days of school. That can be excused or unexcused. Even if a parent is calling in the say their student is sick. After ten days the state considers them chronically absent.” said Nichols.

Nichols said confusion around COVID protocol and state regulations as a reason for lower attendance.

“COVID protocol being five days out if you are testing positive then that only leaves five other days for a child to be sick for the entire school year.” said Nichols.

Nichols said that if a student becomes chronically absent, then the state wants the school to get involved.

" The state wants us to put together an attendance incentive program and that is when we ask the families to come into the school to meet with an administrator maybe even a teacher or two to find out some of the barriers for that family of getting to school.” said Nichols.

