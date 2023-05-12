‘We need to focus on one task at hand.’ Kleas leads focused JMU into NCAA Tournament
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes recently took time to chat with WHSV on a number of topics as the Dukes get set to begin their quest to capture an NCAA Tournament crown.
Klaes talked about the following:
- The excitement in the locker room leading into the first tournament game
- The positives that came out of the loss to Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship
- What JMU has seen from Army on film and if they remind JMU of anybody they’ve already played this season
- If there’s any characteristics of the 2023 JMU team that reminds her of the 2018 National Championship team
James Madison faces Army on Friday at 2 p.m. at Sentara Park.
