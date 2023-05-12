Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘We need to focus on one task at hand.’ Kleas leads focused JMU into NCAA Tournament

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes at practice on May 10, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes recently took time to chat with WHSV on a number of topics as the Dukes get set to begin their quest to capture an NCAA Tournament crown.

Klaes talked about the following:

  • The excitement in the locker room leading into the first tournament game
  • The positives that came out of the loss to Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship
  • What JMU has seen from Army on film and if they remind JMU of anybody they’ve already played this season
  • If there’s any characteristics of the 2023 JMU team that reminds her of the 2018 National Championship team

James Madison faces Army on Friday at 2 p.m. at Sentara Park.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help locating two people reported missing in Augusta County.
2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Traffic alert
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared, VDOT says

Latest News

James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte speaks to her team during practice on April 26, 2023.
South Alabama’s Lackie fans 10, eliminates JMU from Sun Belt softball tournament
James Madison's Isabella Peterson at JMU Lacrosse practice on May 10, 2023 in preparation for...
JMU’s Isabella Peterson named Tewaaraton Award finalist
James Madison's Mairead Durkin, left, and Isabella Peterson at practice on May 10, 2023
JMU Lacrosse learning from mistakes against Florida, pair of Dukes named First-Team All-Americans
FILE - James Madison head baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry.
‘It’s special when you have your mentor across the field.’ Ikenberry excited to face former head coach this weekend