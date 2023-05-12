‘We need to focus on one task at hand.’ Kleas leads focused JMU into NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes recently took time to chat with WHSV on a number of topics as the Dukes get set to begin their quest to capture an NCAA Tournament crown.

Klaes talked about the following:

The excitement in the locker room leading into the first tournament game

The positives that came out of the loss to Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship

What JMU has seen from Army on film and if they remind JMU of anybody they’ve already played this season

If there’s any characteristics of the 2023 JMU team that reminds her of the 2018 National Championship team

James Madison faces Army on Friday at 2 p.m. at Sentara Park.

