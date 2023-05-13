A beautiful Mother’s Day

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the evening and temperatures in the 60s. Rain showers will for the most part wrap up by around 8 pm. Only a stray shower leftover until around midnight. Mostly cloudy for much of the night, but pleasant. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and warm. A beautiful and dry Mother’s Day! Highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy to start the evening and mild with temperatures falling back into the 60s. Plenty of clouds for the overnight with a stray shower or two late in the overnight. Pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with a stray shower. Pleasant with temperatures starting in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds through much of the day. Temperatures will take some time to warm up but eventually we will reach the low to mid 70s for highs. Another beautiful day. Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and pleasant with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to low 50s for lows.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with peeks of sunshine. Still a pretty nice day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy and mild for the evening with temperatures falling back into the 60s. Keeping some clouds around for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and beautiful. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Clear and mild for the evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy for the evening with temperatures falling back into the 60s. A few showers overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

