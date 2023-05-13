Church World Service’s efforts to support immigrants in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the revocation of Title 42, Church World Service in Harrisonburg is doing everything it takes to support newcomers in the Valley.

Title 42 was an emergency health authority that allowed officials at the U.S.-Mexico border to quickly turn away migrants seeking asylum in the United States. The authority was made possible with the declaration of the COVID-19 national health emergency in Mar. 2020.

“Title 42 was cruel,” Emily Bender, associate director of development at CWS Harrisonburg said. “It allowed officials to return people to the places where they were fleeing persecution and danger. This law was allowing people to return to the peril that were fleeing.”

CWS Harrisonburg’s number one goal is for the integration of new neighbors in the Shenandoah Valley. They start working with immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers before they enter the U.S. no matter where they are in the world. The first programs they offer are focused on reception and cultural orientation, no matter what migrant status they are. (To learn more about different migration statuses, watch this video)

Bender said that immigrants and refugees are a “boon” to the economy. In 2014, 87,000 refugees in Virginia paid $964 million in national, state, and local taxes. They also make up more than 28% of the food processing workforce and 15% of the food service/restaurant workforce.

CWS Harrisonburg works with all identities and ages that are in need of resettlement support. The unaccompanied children programs help new children get settled into America by giving them the resources they need as they being their journey in the U.S.

“Children deserve safety and stability and to thrive in their communities, all children,” Bender said. “Our case managers work with children to help them access the legal, the educational and mental health services that they need in order to thrive.”

Bender said that it is “powerful” to make these connections and grow culturally with “our new neighbors.” Bender said that this can range from cooking meals for one another to listening to the music and enjoying the art that each culture has to provide.

“Nobody wants to leave their home, to make that long journey shouldn’t be politicized, it’s a human rights issue,” Bender said.

In the past two years, the United States have seen an influx of Afghanistan asylum seekers and Ukraninan asylum seekers because of the Taliban and the Russian invasion respectively. Bender said that CWS Harrisonburg focuses on their strengths, refugee resettlement and creating communities within the community.

