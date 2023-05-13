Draw Your Weather
Community pours out support for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

BAFB participates in national food drive.
By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Collecting donations for Stamp Out Hunger Day was a tag team effort between mail carriers and community members. Harrisonburg mail carriers said there were 30 rural routes along with roughly 14 city routes and hundreds of families willing to help on each one.

Volunteers said knowing the impact those several stacks of food will make has them proud to be part of the success.

“It just makes you feel good because you’re doing something for somebody that’s a little less fortunate. I’ve participated I think this will be 19 or 20 years. I did it as a sub and now as a carrier. People gave, so I was happy with that. It was a lot of people that I didn’t think could, they did give,” United States Post Office Rural Carrier Samantha Blosser said.

According to the USPS, NALC Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive happens every second Saturday in May across the country. It is the “largest one-day food drive in the nation.”

“Our deliveries have been packed, been crazy — it’s been hectic. I mean they’re doing a job and we just supply and help them out,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Volunteer Jacob Johnson said.

Volunteers say one of the best parts is knowing this food donated stays to fight hunger in the community.

