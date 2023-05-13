Head of Brent Berry Food Drive facing high medical bills amid hospitalization, GoFundMe page set

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man known for his food drives in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking to the community for support.

James “Bucky” Berry of the Brent Berry Food Drive said he is facing about $178 thousand in medical bills after being in intensive care and the hospital for the last few weeks. He said his condition is improving but without assistance, he could lose his business and his cars.

”I wanna get back on my feet, cut lawns and run my company and make a living to support my family,” Berry said. “I’m gonna need desperate, desperate help now until I get back on my feet or I’m gonna fold.”

The Berry family has poured about $2 million back into the community through their food drive for the past 15 years, Bucky said being able to continue it this year is important to him.

“Harrisonburg and Rockingham County mean everything to me,” he said. “I wanna get back on my feet and be able to do my food drive for the community and be a proper citizen like I was before.”

Berry said on top of his medical condition, his wife recently had two strokes, so the community can support them by donating, paying him a visit during his recovery, or helping his wife with meals.

He thanked the community for what they have already contributed and asked those who can to continue to support them.

