James Madison dismantles Old Dominion 25-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Playing its first home since April 23, James Madison’s offense exploded for 25 runs and defeated Old Dominion easily 25-6 at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Dukes put up crooked numbers in multiple innings, scoring five runs in the second inning, eight runs in the fourth inning and eight more in the eighth inning.

JMU’s Coleman Calabrese went 3 for 5 and a career-high 5 RBI. The sophomore was a home run shy of the cycle.

CJ Czerwinski pitched three innings in relief for the Dukes, striking out nine batters.

The series continues between the two teams on Saturday.

