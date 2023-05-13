James Madison opens NCAA Lacrosse Tournament with win over Army
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight season, the James Madison lacrosse team defeated Army 12-8 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at Sentara Park.
Isabella Peterson scored four goals for JMU and set a new school record for most goals in a single-season, surpassing Gail Decker. Peterson is up to 82 goals this season.
After holding a 6-4 lead at halftime, JMU pulled away in third quarter outscoring Army 3-0.
Other key contributors for the Dukes included Taylor Marchetti, who scored three goals, and Maddie Epke, who scored two goals.
JMU faces Maryland in the second round at Sentara Park on Sunday at 1 p.m.
