James Madison opens NCAA Lacrosse Tournament with win over Army

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight season, the James Madison lacrosse team defeated Army 12-8 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at Sentara Park.

Isabella Peterson scored four goals for JMU and set a new school record for most goals in a single-season, surpassing Gail Decker. Peterson is up to 82 goals this season.

Some postgame thoughts from @JMULacrosse after their 12-8 win over Army.



🔊 HC Shelley Klaes | Taylor Marchetti | Isabella Peterson pic.twitter.com/wIGli4VCwz — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) May 13, 2023

After holding a 6-4 lead at halftime, JMU pulled away in third quarter outscoring Army 3-0.

Other key contributors for the Dukes included Taylor Marchetti, who scored three goals, and Maddie Epke, who scored two goals.

.@JMULacrosse's Maddie Epke has moves with the stick and the dance moves too! pic.twitter.com/2Rcc3jiZBq — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) May 13, 2023

JMU faces Maryland in the second round at Sentara Park on Sunday at 1 p.m.

