Preservation Piedmont is the new owner of Woolen Mills Chapel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Preservation Piedmont is the new owner of the Woolen Mills Chapel on East Market Street.

The nonprofit aims to preserve historical locations and says it has big goals for Woolen Mills. This is only the second time in 136 years that the chapel has changed ownership.

“This is something we were very interested in, helping to keep this vital part of our community, one of the oldest places of worship,” Preservation Piedmont President Genevieve Keller said.

This is the first property the organization has owned.

“Our highest priority now is doing a condition assessment, because we know their preservation needs and some of these are urgent,” Keller said.

Keller says the vote to accept ownership of the chapel was unanimous.

“We’re a more diverse organization with a variety of board members and advisors and other contacts with skills in historic preservation, architecture, landscape architecture, planning, and and I think we probably just have more resources,” Keller said.

The chapel will remain a gathering place for the neighborhood and community.

“We are committed to keeping it in its use, which is as a place of worship that Ravenna Baptist Church will continue to call their services and other events here,” Keller said.

Preservation Piedmont will soon hold a fundraiser campaign and seek grants to help maintain and preserve the chapel.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.