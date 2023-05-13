Draw Your Weather
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happening Saturday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday, mail carriers will be going the extra mile.

On top of delivering mail, they will be picking up non-perishable food items for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

“We were able to collect over 114,000 pounds of food last year alone which provided about 95,000 meals,” Brynna Strand, Food Drive Coordinator at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) said.

Stamp Out Hunger food drive is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

They have partnered with BRAFB for another year of stocking the shelves for those in need.

“You want to leave non-perishable food items outside your mailbox early Saturday morning and your letter carrier will come and pick them up... we do ask no glass items nothing that will need to be refrigerated,” Strand said.

Happening all across the United States, BRAFB said this is the largest single-day food drive in the country.

“Food drives are typically down this time of year so we really appreciate it happening in May when our shelves can be a little bit skimpy,” Strand said.

Those shelves may look more bare than usual this year due to the SNAP benefits ending.

“We’re seeing a big need right now with the reduction of snap benefits in early March and the rising cost of food,” Strand said. “We’ve seen a lot of folks come in through our doors for the first time or for the first time in a long time and so the donations really mean a lot right now.”

Whether you’re in an apartment complex or a stand-alone home, Sat only, any food items left by the mailboxes will be collected by your mail carriers.

If you can’t get food out by Sat morning but still want to help you can visit BRAFB’s website.

They are able to provide four meals for every dollar donated.

“If you need help we’re also there for you so go to our website at brafb.org click on find help and it’ll take you to our food finder tool where you can find food pantries near you,” Strand said.

