Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Virginia man seeking $1 million grant for fund aiding Black students

Ken Woodley is a retired journalist, author, and the creator of a fund aiding Black students.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia man is hoping to receive a $1 million grant this year to boost education in the Commonwealth.

Ken Woodley is a retired journalist, author, and the creator of a fund aiding Black students.

“Virginia had a law that empowered the governor to close any school at which integration was imminent,” Woodley said. “In the fall of 1958, a handful of individual schools, all of them white, were closed in Charlottesville, in Norfolk and in Warren County.”

Woodley says that back in the late 50′s, Virginia went through a “massive resistance” defunding public education. White students reverted to private schools while Black students were left with nowhere to learn.

“For African American children, there was nothing, so there was no school. They were denied an education because there was no educational system. It had been taken away from them overnight by a vote,” Woodley said.

These events inspired Woodley to begin the “Brown v. Board of Education Student Fund.” The fund gives those denied an education a shot another shot at schooling, at any point in their life.

“It starts wherever the student is at, whether they need to learn to read, a GED, then move on. It’s continuous, you can go to community college for your college, we’ve had people earn Master’s in the Brown scholarship program,” Woodley said.

Woodley got a $2 million grant for the fund in 2004, and in 2015 the fund started covering descendants of those students as well.

“People say for instance, ‘I never owned a slave. Why should I be concerned about reparations?’ Now, none of us own slaves, but we own today. Each of us owns today, and we are responsible for the state of the union in which we find it,” Woodley said.

When asked why he started this fund, Woodley responded: “I’m not a corporation. I’m not a politician. I’m not a nonprofit group. I’m just a guy, I’m just a citizen, and while through my journalistic career I have been blessed with contacts and I have maintained those contacts, I hope people can see the power in themselves.”

A decision is expected to be made on the additional funding later this year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
The HPD says they have arrested Gordon for murder after a body was found back in 2022.
Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
I-64 Incident at MM 92.2 westbound.
Traffic incident closes right westbound lane and shoulder on I-64 in Augusta County
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg man facing attempted murder charges following abduction, downtown shooting

Latest News

Harrisonburg mail carriers said there are 30 rural routes along with roughly 14 city routes,...
Community pours out support for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
The team is on a journey to strengthen the numbers and presence through making connections.
Waynesboro’s Farmers Market ready for new growth era
Changes to Waynesboro market
Changes to Waynesboro market
Stamp out Hunger Harrisonburg
STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE