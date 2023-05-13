Waynesboro’s Farmers Market ready for new growth era

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Project GROWS Farmers Market in Waynesboro is back with a new spread of productivity. Director of Food Access Megan Marshall remembered only four vendors, making up the Saturday event when she started five years ago.

The team is on a journey to strengthen the numbers and presence by making connections.

“We really tried to develop relationships with customers, and as customers started coming and showing up at the market, rain or shine, so have the vendors,” Marshall said.

New vendors are bringing different items like nut butter and mushrooms but there’s teamwork in presenting the sales.

“Our returning vendors are supporting our new coming vendors, and we really encourage lots of training opportunities so our vendors feel really confident as they are coming to the market to sell their products,” Marshall said.

The Project GROWS Farmers Market has been a food security staple for five years now. The team is approaching a new growth era for more people to have something to eat right at home.

The main mission of Project GROWS is to make food easier to get.

“We double snap benefits so people could come here use their benefits and get twice as much as what they spent,” Marshall said.

As the market continues, one goal for this season is to get more families on the block.

“We are also hoping to add a kids box program so when kids come to the market, they’ll be able to get some free little boxes they can use to shop with our farmers,” Marshall said.

Whether you have not been to the farmers market or it has been a while, Project Grows just wants everyone to give the space a fresh chance.

The Project GROWS Farmers Market is happening every Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until the end of October at Constitution Park Pavilion.

