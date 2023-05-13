Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Waynesboro’s Farmers Market ready for new growth era

Changes to Waynesboro Farmer's Market makes it more inclusive.
By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Project GROWS Farmers Market in Waynesboro is back with a new spread of productivity. Director of Food Access Megan Marshall remembered only four vendors, making up the Saturday event when she started five years ago.

The team is on a journey to strengthen the numbers and presence by making connections.

“We really tried to develop relationships with customers, and as customers started coming and showing up at the market, rain or shine, so have the vendors,” Marshall said.

New vendors are bringing different items like nut butter and mushrooms but there’s teamwork in presenting the sales.

“Our returning vendors are supporting our new coming vendors, and we really encourage lots of training opportunities so our vendors feel really confident as they are coming to the market to sell their products,” Marshall said.

The Project GROWS Farmers Market has been a food security staple for five years now. The team is approaching a new growth era for more people to have something to eat right at home.

The main mission of Project GROWS is to make food easier to get.

“We double snap benefits so people could come here use their benefits and get twice as much as what they spent,” Marshall said.

As the market continues, one goal for this season is to get more families on the block.

“We are also hoping to add a kids box program so when kids come to the market, they’ll be able to get some free little boxes they can use to shop with our farmers,” Marshall said.

Whether you have not been to the farmers market or it has been a while, Project Grows just wants everyone to give the space a fresh chance.

The Project GROWS Farmers Market is happening every Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until the end of October at Constitution Park Pavilion.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
The HPD says they have arrested Gordon for murder after a body was found back in 2022.
Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
I-64 Incident at MM 92.2 westbound.
Traffic incident closes right westbound lane and shoulder on I-64 in Augusta County
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg man facing attempted murder charges following abduction, downtown shooting

Latest News

Changes to Waynesboro market
Changes to Waynesboro market
Stamp out Hunger Harrisonburg
STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A beautiful Mother’s Day
Beautiful day to celebrate Mother's Day!
Ben's Forecast for Mother's Day