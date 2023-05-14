A range in temperatures to start the week

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Plenty of clouds for the overnight. Pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a stray shower more likely in Augusta County-Staunton-Waynesboro area. Pleasant with temperatures starting in the 50s. Mainly cloudy for the morning with peeks of sun by the afternoon. Areas to the north will see sunshine earlier in the day versus south. The farther south, the better chance for a stray shower throughout the day. A range in temperatures as places that see more clouds will be cooler, warmer in areas with more sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s generally south of US 33. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley. Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s for lows.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and a storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers will continue into the evening with temperatures falling back into the 60s. Lots of clouds overnight with rain showers staying on and off. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day and beautiful. Plenty of sunshine by the afternoon and warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clear and pleasant for the evening as temperature eventually fall into the 50s. Chilly overnight and clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun throughout the day and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Mostly clear and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. A stray shower possible for the morning. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with a few showers for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

