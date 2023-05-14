Draw Your Weather
Refugee writes about escaping Taliban, starting new life in Charlottesville

A woman who escaped war-torn Afghanistan is sharing her poetry at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A woman who escaped war-torn Afghanistan is sharing her poetry at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall.

Twenty-two-year-old Samman Akbarzada had to leave everything behind after publishing a book that was critical of the Taliban. Now living in Charlottesville, she writes about her life and struggles as a young woman in a society that rejects her.

“I started writing when I was really young. I got inspired by my mother. At first, my writings were fantasy genres, sci-fi genres, but as I grew older and witnessed what was happening upon us and the situation getting intense, my writing also was getting intense simultaneously,” Akbarzada said.

Akbarzada says she wanted what most writers want: “The very first thing you want is to get published finally, you know? That’s the biggest dream,” she said. “I received over 500 rejection letters to finally get that contract.”

However, her life would soon be in danger because of what she wrote.

“The first line in the blurb of my book is, ‘Her husband is killed by the Taliban,’” Akbarzada said. “So yeah, I have criticized them in it, and it was life-threatening.”

Akbarzada had signed the contract for her book in May 2021, just months before the Taliban took control of the country. She says she had to go into hiding.

“I remember the day it was 22nd of August, and I was remembering the speech that I was supposed to give. I cancelled all my interviews, I went to magazines and ask them to take out my picture to go with my interviews. I literally went everywhere and deleted traces of my existence, and that’s something every single female in Afghanistan did because we knew what would happen,” Akbarzada said.

Eventually, she packed up her things and left home forever. Her latest book, A Glimmer in the Dark, contains a collection of poems that reflect on her journey.

“It’s terrifying to put your heart out there for people to read, but I believe that is the purpose of art, to be authentic, and I want people to feel connected to this book,” Akbarzada said.

Now, she faces the struggles of figuring out life in America as a refugee.

“As an immigrant, you feel so far behind and you there’s a long way to go. There’s so many things to learn, to catch up, and there’s this hustle culture that you have to catch up with,” Akbarzada said.

Akbarzada says she is far from giving up, and has received a scholarship at UVA.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

