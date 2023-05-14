Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Senators Kaine and Warner reintroduce School Infrastructure Modernization Act

Senators Kaine and Warner reintroduced the School Infrastructure Modernization Act.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) reintroduced the School Infrastructure Modernization Act. This bipartisan legislation aims to make it easier for schools to use federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits to renovate.

Sen. Kaine says investing in schools will help students and the economy. He says fixing old buildings is a lot more affordable than building new ones.

“Old, dilapidated structures, kids absorb a message when they walk into it like, ‘Wow, this must not be that important, or the community would care to make sure that the facility was in OK shape.’ And a lot of kids walk in these buildings every day with a message they get is, ‘They must not care about this very much,’” the senator said.

Sen. Kaine says it’s like a recycle-and-reuse mentality: “When you take an old building that has kind of a particular beauty to it and you renovate it and make it fit for current use, that’s a cool place to go to school.”

Charlottesville City Schools Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says the city has old schools with good bones.

“Our understanding of how things like light and air quality and air sound have changed. All of those things have tremendous impact on the way our students learn, and it is tremendously challenging and expensive to retrofit old buildings to meet these standards,” Cheuk said.

She says expansion is one thing that could help.

“We are always also looking at the capacity of the buildings and modernization,” Cheuk said. “When you look at the city spending on utilities and electricity, etc. A lot of those energy dollars go to our schools, which makes sense because we have thousands of students in those buildings every day. But the more we can make those buildings sustainable, we will just lower our communities footprint.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
This is the 11th annual food drive held by the Berrys. | Credit: WHSV
Head of Brent Berry Food Drive facing high medical bills amid hospitalization, GoFundMe page set
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
The HPD says they have arrested Gordon for murder after a body was found back in 2022.
Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Even with their minds focused on playing baseball, players from the Quinonez Stars share good...
Baseball tournament becomes Mother’s Day Special in Bridgewater
Mother's Day at the Ballpark
Samman Akbarzada
Refugee writes about escaping Taliban, starting new life in Charlottesville
Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.
2 injured, 1 charged after Sunday morning shooting in Augusta County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A range in temperatures to start the week