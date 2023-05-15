Draw Your Weather
ACSO looking for runaway Middlebrook teen

The ACSO is asking for help locating Kurtis James Wright, who they say ran away from home.
The ACSO is asking for help locating Kurtis James Wright, who they say ran away from home.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 17-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says Kurtis James Wright was last seen on the morning of May 15 at his home in Middlebrook.

The ACSO has given a description of Kurtis:

17-years-old

White man

5′11″

140 lbs.

Brown hair and brown eyes

Wright was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie jacket, and dark colored sweatpants, according to the ACSO.

If anyone has any information about Wright, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

