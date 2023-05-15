Draw Your Weather
Danville man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday killing

Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot(Danville Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been arrested in connection to a murder, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they responded at 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Highes Street Sunday, and found 38-year-old Randy Womack with gunshot wounds. Womack was taken to SOVAH Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 34-year-old Omar Chandler and charged him with second-degree murder. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

