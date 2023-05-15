Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

DC Breeze falls to NY Empire 18-17 in overtime battle

DC Breeze falls to NY Empire 18-17 in overtime battle
DC Breeze falls to NY Empire 18-17 in overtime battle(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the DC Breeze fell to the NY Empire 18-17 at Carlini Field. This meeting was a rematch of the 2022 AUDL East Division Championship final that saw the Empire escape with a 19-18 victory.

The Breeze fall to 2-1 while the Empire improve to 3-0 on the season.

Both teams recorded a 96% completion rate along with similar offensive line conversion rates. However, the Empire had a 63% conversion percentage on defense while the Breeze defense had a 44% conversion percentage.

During the overtime period, the game was tied at 17 with 1:30 left on the clock. The Empire duo of Jack Williams and Jeff Babbitt was able to score the winning goal for New York.

“This is why I play the sport, to push myself to the limit,” said Ben Oort, who made his debut with the Breeze after a professional stint in Toronto at only 18 years old. Oort was also a top player in the Netherlands. “This game was important so I was excited to have a chance. We got close and I’m pretty sure we will do better next time.”

Andrew Roy made his Breeze debut in the season opener after spending the past two seasons with the Minnesota Wind Chill, where he racked up 44 assists.

“It’s brutal to have that result, we really wanted that one and we had opportunities,” said Roy. “At the end of the day, this is our third game of the season. We have a lot of positive points and I think a lot of our mistakes were very controllable.”

DC defender David Cranston is in his fourth season with the Breeze and picked up a crucial block on Saturday.

“We’re only going to go up from here,” said Cranston. “We can do a better job defensively but we did a good job creating pressure. I’m excited about the rest of our games.”

The Breeze is back in action on Saturday when DC faces the Toronto Rush on the road. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on AUDL.tv.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
This is the 11th annual food drive held by the Berrys. | Credit: WHSV
Head of Brent Berry Food Drive facing high medical bills amid hospitalization, GoFundMe page set
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
The HPD says they have arrested Gordon for murder after a body was found back in 2022.
Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight
JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight
Even with their minds focused on playing baseball, players from the Quinonez Stars share good...
Baseball tournament becomes Mother’s Day Special in Bridgewater
James Madison's Tai Jankowski high fives teammates during pregame introductions prior to the...
James Madison opens NCAA Lacrosse Tournament with win over Army
James Madison infielder Coleman Calabrese waits in the on-deck circle against Old Dominion on...
James Madison dismantles Old Dominion 25-6