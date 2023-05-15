Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.
FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said.

Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon the fire was under control and contained in the facility. The company had earlier said it had accounted for all workers.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, left one injured.

The fire comes after a 2005 explosion — one of the worst refinery explosions in U.S. history — left 15 dead and 180 others injured at this same facility, which was then owned by BP. It was sold to Marathon in 2013, renamed the Galveston Bay refinery and in 2018 merged with another Marathon facility to become what it is today, according to previous statements by BP and Marathon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.
2 injured, 1 charged after Sunday morning shooting in Augusta County
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
This is the 11th annual food drive held by the Berrys. | Credit: WHSV
Head of Brent Berry Food Drive facing high medical bills amid hospitalization, GoFundMe page set
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’

Latest News

FILE - A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30,...
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades
Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”
At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges