Harrisonburg School Board to host public hearing on proposed high school attendance zones

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools continues to work toward the fall 2024 opening of the new Rocktown High School. On Tuesday night the school board will hold a public hearing on its proposed attendance zones of Rocktown and the existing Harrisonburg High School.

Under the school board’s plan Smithland, Spotswood, and Stone Spring Elementary Schools as well as Skyline Middle School would feed into Rocktown while all other schools in the city would feed into HHS.

“81 (Interstate 81) roughly speaking is our boundary. It doesn’t work for everything but it’s roughly where our boundary is, if you’re on the east side of the city you’re going to be going to Rocktown, if you’re on the west side of the city you’re going to be going to HHS,” said Harrisonburg School Board Chair Deb Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said that the plan makes the most sense because of the demographics of the two proposed attendance zones.

”We would expect somewhere between 900 and 1,000 students to be in each school dependent on factors we really have a hard time forecasting between now and a year and some from now. We would expect it to be pretty equal,” said Fitzgerald.

Currently Harrisonburg High School is significantly overcrowded with just under 2,000 students. Tuesday’s meeting will be the first of two public hearings the board plans to hold on the proposed attendance zones and Fitzgerald said that there seems to be support for the plan from community members.

“Given where the schools are the dividing lines that everyone’s kind of experiencing right now, you would still be going to school with kids in your neighborhood. If you grew up with kids at Stone Spring, you went to Stone Spring, you went to Skyline, and now you go with them to Rocktown. So it seemed to make sense to a lot of people,” she said.

Class of 2025 students who live in the Rocktown zone will have the option to remain at HHS for their senior year.

HCPS will be able to access the new school beginning on January 1 2024, but things are already starting to come together there with the school division having recently hired Rocktown’s principal and having a counseling head in place.

“The next steps are to continue to staff up the central office folks, to nail down the programming, and how that programming is being divided between the schools. We’re talking to a lot of people about the S.T.E.M. Academy, the Fine Arts Academy, Dr. Richards has been talking about starting a sports academy,” said Fitzgerald.

While Rocktown will not open until the fall of 2024 Fitzgerald said that it may see some action before that.

“There is the opportunity, and it’s been tossed around a little bit, that we might be using pieces of the school particularly the athletic fields even before we formally open the school and have a full programming set in place,” said Fitzgerald.

The Harrisonburg School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Keister Elementary School on Tuesday.

