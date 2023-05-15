Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing in Henrico after flying off its original course.

Police say they received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, reporting a hot air balloon landing near Route 301.

The incident attracted several Henrico Fire and Police resources, including help from Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to locate where it landed.

The balloon’s pilot was able to contact authorities and confirmed the emergency landing in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue - just a few blocks from Henrico High School.

Several adult passengers were on board at the time however, no one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the emergency landing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.