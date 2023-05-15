JMU Architectural Design students create StoryWalk in Arboretum

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What was old is now new again.

Fallen trees at the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum in Harrisonburg have been turned into a story walk for the entire community to enjoy.

16 “bookmarks” have been placed along a trail at the Arboretum. Each post is like a page in a book.

“Every month, the Arboretum can change out the children’s stories,” Nick Brinen, Assistant Professor of Architectural Design at JMU, said. “And the first story, for the first month that it’s here, is the story of this studio, like what the students did.”

Throughout the last semester Architectural Design students at JMU worked together to figure out how to make this project work using trees that had to come down.

“They were at the end of their life, and for safety reasons, JMU facility staff removed the oak trees out of the Arboretum,” Jeremy Harold, Green Space Manager for Harrisonburg Public Works said.

Harrisonburg’s Urban Wood Program is all about finding new ways to use wood from trees that have reached the end of their life, whether it’s wood chips, tables, or benches.

This time around, the trees donated by the Arboretum were turned into a new StoryWalk.

“With this material, having a set amount of wood, cut to certain dimensions, the students had a constraint. What that constraint allows them to do is get creative,” Brinen said.

Students learned how to conduct client meetings, budget, schedule, and survey, along with designing and building.

“Everything from conceptual design to implementation and the finished project was all done by a student group, and I’ve never seen a project like that before,” Harold said.

But they didn’t have to figure it all out on their own, students worked with the city and the Arboretum to get it right.

“This huge part of being a designer is listening, and then listening equals empathy for the material, for the place... down to some child they might not ever meet who’s reading it,” Brinen said.

After reaching the 16th bookmark, those walking along the trail are invited to sit in the Reading Roost and read a story of their own or from one of the two Little Free Libraries built into the benches.

Each post and bench were crafted and made to last.

“The art of burning the wood, which is called Shou Sugi Ban. Thousands of years in Japan they’ve been doing this, which allows the wood to be water resistant, pest resistant and rot resistant,” Brinen explained.

Throughout this project, students not only created strong bonds with each other, but also the community they’re a part of.

“They have the opportunity to be involved, the have an opportunity to see and strengthen the community,” Brinen said.

And now the wood that once stood tall overlooking the Arboretum is back home but serving a new purpose.

“This project is very special because it’s just a full circle-type of project. We call it tree to table,” Harold said.

If a tree comes down in your yard, Harold encourages you to give the Urban Wood Program a call. They can help you find ways to repurpose that material either for yourself, or for the next community based project.

