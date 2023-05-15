Draw Your Weather
JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, No. 7 seed James Madison lacrosse escaped with a 16-15 win over No. 11 seed Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Lacrosse Championship. JMU advances to the Elite Eight for the ninth time in program history.

The Dukes improve to 19-2 on the season. Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with seven goals, marking her third game this spring with at least seven goals for the purple and gold. Peterson is now the all-time leader in program history in total goals (202) and total points (273).

Redshirt senior Lizzy Fox and redshirt freshman Maddie Epke added two goals each for the Dukes. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan recorded 11 saves for James Madison.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday in the NCAA quarterfinal round as JMU faces No. 2 seed Syracuse on ESPNU.

