Juvenile dead, 7 others including firefighters injured in Sunday fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering after a fire Sunday night.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the fire happened around 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue located not far from Norman Bridge Road. When fire unites arrived to the scene, flames could be seen coming from a single-story home. Firefighters began fighting the flames while also searching for people reported to be inside.

MFR says three people were rescued from the home while the fire was being extinguished. The juvenile victim was taken to Jackson Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The other two victims were taken to Baptist South in Montgomery.

Along with the home’s occupants, five Montgomery firefighters were injured. Two of the five have been transported to UAB Hospital while three others were treated and released from Baptist South.

The cause of the fire has not been publicly released. MFR says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

