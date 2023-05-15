Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Juvenile dead, 7 others including firefighters injured in Sunday fire

A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering...
A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering after a fire Sunday night.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering after a fire Sunday night.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the fire happened around 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue located not far from Norman Bridge Road. When fire unites arrived to the scene, flames could be seen coming from a single-story home. Firefighters began fighting the flames while also searching for people reported to be inside.

MFR says three people were rescued from the home while the fire was being extinguished. The juvenile victim was taken to Jackson Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The other two victims were taken to Baptist South in Montgomery.

Along with the home’s occupants, five Montgomery firefighters were injured. Two of the five have been transported to UAB Hospital while three others were treated and released from Baptist South.

The cause of the fire has not been publicly released. MFR says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering...
A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering after a fire Sunday night.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.
2 injured, 1 charged after Sunday morning shooting in Augusta County
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
This is the 11th annual food drive held by the Berrys. | Credit: WHSV
Head of Brent Berry Food Drive facing high medical bills amid hospitalization, GoFundMe page set
The HPD says they have arrested Gordon for murder after a body was found back in 2022.
Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says

Latest News

JMU StoryWalk located in the Arboretum.
JMU Architectural Design students create StoryWalk in Arboretum
Shed fire in Roanoke.
Shed fire in Roanoke County causes over $200,000 in damages
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday killing
The balloon's pilot confirmed with authorities that it landed in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue.
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico