The Moon poses with more planets this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The Moon dances with the planets a little bit this week up in the sky.

THE MOON AND JUPITER

Starting Tuesday morning in the eastern sky, the very slim moon will be close to Jupiter to its right. The closest the two will get will be Wednesday morning. At its closest point, the very slim moon will shine very close to the right of Jupiter. You’ll be able to use binoculars or a telescope to see the two share a view Wednesday morning. Be careful if you use binoculars or a telescope as the Sun will rise very close to the two about an hour later. There will be a tight window for viewing as both the Moon and Jupiter rise around 5 am. There will be plenty of cloud cover though both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the Moon and Jupiter will be close to each other in the sky. (WHSV)

THE MOON, MERCURY, AND JUPITER

Early Thursday morning in the east-northeastern sky, the very slim moon will move a fist’s diameter to the lower left of Jupiter. In between the two will be Mercury. This will be just before sunrise so a very tight window to see this. (5:30-6 am). Again, you’ll want to be careful if you use binoculars or a telescope as the Sun will rise very close to the three. Skies should be clear during this viewing.

Early Thursday morning, the Moon, Jupiter, and Mercury will be close to each other in the sky (WHSV)

VENUS AND MARS

Venus and Mars will be close to each other in the sky all this week. Look in the western sky before midnight and you’ll see Venus to the lower right of Mars. As the week progresses, Venus will get closer to Mars. The best nights for viewing will be Wednesday and Thursday evening, as skies should be clear both nights.

Venus will be to the lower right of Mars all this week. (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 12 minutes of daylight. By May 22nd, we will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 33 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:04 am to 5:58 am while sunsets will move from 8:19 pm to 8:25 pm. Starting May 21st, the Sun will rise before 6 am. Sunrises before 6 am will continue until July 10th.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight May 15 6:04 am 8:19 pm 14 hrs, 15 mins May 16 6:03 am 8:20 pm 14 hrs, 17 mins May 17 6:02 am 8:21 pm 14 hrs, 19 mins May 18 6:01 am 8:22 pm 14 hrs, 21 mins May 19 6:00 am 8:23 pm 14 hrs, 23 mins May 20 6:00 am 8:24 pm 14 hrs, 24 mins May 21 5:59 am 8:25 pm 14 hrs, 26 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Tue May 16, 9:24 pm 6 min 25° 10° above W 10° above NNE Sun May 21, 11:51 pm 2 min 19° 10° above NNW 19° above N

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon May 19th, 11:53 am First Quarter Moon May 27th, 11:22 am Full Moon June 3rd, 11:41 pm Third Quarter Moon June 10th, 3:31 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets around midnight in the northwest

Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just before 1 am

Jupiter: Rises in the east just before 5 am, very limited viewing, not in sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky after 2:30 am in the eastern sky

