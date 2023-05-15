Non-profit to hold community forums on internet access in the Northern Valley this week

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Virginia non-profit is hosting three public forums in the Northern part of the Valley this week. People Incorporated of Virginia hopes to hear from people in the region about internet access struggles in the region.

The non-profit is working with the Virginia Department of Housing and Urban Development to collect data on the challenges people in the region are facing to inform the Commonwealth Digital Opportunity plan, a state effort to bridge the digital divide.

The forums will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at noon at the Samuels Public Library in Front Royal; Thursday, May 18 at the Shenandoah County Library in Edinburg at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at the Luray Meadows Community Center at 123 Shelley Lane in Luray.

“We know those barriers can be many and they are unique to each community. We really want people to come out and tell us in their own words what that means so that we can help the state and the federal government come up with solutions that are really responsive to those local needs,” said Kelli Smith, Vice President of Planning & Evaluation for People Inc.

People Inc. is focused on empowering people in low income communities to help them create better futures for themselves, it does so in a variety of ways such as supporting affordable housing and workforce development.

Kelli Smith said that despite the effort to expand broadband access across Virginia over the past few years there are still many challenges for rural communities in particular to reach full digital participation. People Inc. hopes to learn what people in the valley are dealing with on that front.

“Is the broadband available a fast enough speed to meet the needs of your family and is it affordable for the people who are living there? So if it’s hundreds of dollars a month that doesn’t really matter if there’s good broadband available because it’s not going to be affordable,” she said.

Other barriers include a lack of devices, digital literacy, and internet safety concerns. Smith said that since the COVID pandemic the importance of internet access and digital literacy skills has been highlighted.

“We really need high quality and affordable broadband so that all people can access those essential services that a lot of them are just online now whether that’s signing up for utilities, doing banking, telehealth,” she said.

The information gathered by People Inc. at these public forums will be reported back to the state and used to help determine how Virginia’s Federal Digital Equity Act funds will be used.

“It’s really kind of a needs assessment process and recommending solutions then it’s going to be up to the state to really focus on what solutions are kind of top for them and they think are going to have the biggest impact,” said Smith.

All forums are open to the public with opportunities to entered to win a raffle prize, food will also be provided.

