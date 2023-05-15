Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Photos released of person sought in carjacking investigation

Photos have been released as part of the search for an Amherst carjacker
Photos have been released as part of the search for an Amherst carjacker(Amherst Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst Police Department has released surveillance photos of the person being sought in a carjacking investigation.

The person being sought is seen in photos wearing a black hoodie and riding a white Mongoose mountain bike. Anyone who recognizes him, or has any security footage that may show him, is asked to contact Captain Ryan Watts at 434-946-9300 to share any information or video with him.

Detectives would also like to speak with the person seen wearing a blue hoodie, shown in a below photo.

The carjacking took place May 14, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at the Ambriar Shopping Center in the area of Dollar General. The victim said a male holding a gun approached her and stole her silver 2016 Subaru Forester (stock photo below) with Virginia license plate ZH5909. The victim says the robber is a Black male, 5′ 6″ to 6′ with a thin build, and he was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and a black face covering.

Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

See the gallery of photos below:

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.
2 injured, 1 charged after Sunday morning shooting in Augusta County
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro

Latest News

A Virginia nonprofit is hosting three public forums in the Northern part of the Valley this...
Non-profit to hold community forums on internet access in the Northern Valley this week
Non-profit to hold community forums on internet access in the Northern Valley this week
Non-profit to hold community forums on internet access in the Northern Valley this week
Under the school board’s plan Smithland, Spotswood, and Stone Spring Elementary Schools as well...
Harrisonburg School Board to host public hearing on proposed high school attendance zones
Harrisonburg School Board to host public hearing on proposed high school attendance zones
Harrisonburg School Board to host public hearing on proposed high school attendance zones
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week