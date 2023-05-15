Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Shed fire in Roanoke County causes over $200,000 in damages

Shed fire in Roanoke.
Shed fire in Roanoke.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A shed fire in Roanoke caused $215,000 worth of damages, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 10:12 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Montvue Road and found a shed on fire.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to the department. However, the shed contained two fully restored vehicles and a fully restored pull-behind camper.

The cause of the fire has not determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.
2 injured, 1 charged after Sunday morning shooting in Augusta County
China's Cocina opens up in Waynesboro
Veteran opens up China’s Cocina in Waynesboro
This is the 11th annual food drive held by the Berrys. | Credit: WHSV
Head of Brent Berry Food Drive facing high medical bills amid hospitalization, GoFundMe page set
The HPD says they have arrested Gordon for murder after a body was found back in 2022.
Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says

Latest News

JMU StoryWalk located in the Arboretum.
JMU Architectural Design students create StoryWalk in Arboretum
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday killing
The balloon's pilot confirmed with authorities that it landed in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue.
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering...
Juvenile dead, 7 others including firefighters injured in Sunday fire