Shed fire in Roanoke County causes over $200,000 in damages
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A shed fire in Roanoke caused $215,000 worth of damages, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.
Crews say they responded at 10:12 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Montvue Road and found a shed on fire.
No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to the department. However, the shed contained two fully restored vehicles and a fully restored pull-behind camper.
The cause of the fire has not determined.
