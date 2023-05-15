Sheriff | Man escapes house arrest by cutting off bracelet

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies are searching for a man accused of cutting off his monitoring bracelet.

According to the Jackson County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Jacobs was a home confinement participant in Jackson County until 3 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Deputies believe he is traveling in a silver Ford SUV or a green Chevy S-10.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Jacobs’ whereabouts to come forward.

