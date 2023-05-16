Draw Your Weather
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after house fire

Crews remained on scene hours after the fire.
Crews remained on scene hours after the fire.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two children and one adult are now fighting for their lives after a severe house fire in Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights Fire and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Covington Road just before 4 p.m. on Monday due to reports of a residential fire.

“It was building up a lot more in the back and so and then it just started rushing all the way to the top, " Keith Banks, a neighbor said.

When Firefighters arrived, a fire was observed coming from an upstairs window of a single-family home.

Inside the home, there were two children and one adult who neighbors said may have been their grandmother.

The two kids were taken to a nearby hospital but all three were transported to VCU Trauma Center In critical condition.

“They [a child] were being held and they were rushing them to the ambulance,” Banks said.

According to Colonial Heights Fire, firefighters took less than four minutes to rescue the kids and approximately 16 minutes to contain the fire.

A total of eight people have now been displaced as a result of the fire. They have all found places to stay.

“I really hope whoever survived I hope they’re okay,” Banks said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Jennings at (804) 520-9376.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

