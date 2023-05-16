AAA predicts more than 42 million travelers for Memorial Day Weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -If you are hitting the road for Memorial Day, you will be among the more than 42 million people expected to travel for the long weekend.

AAA reports air travel is set to surpass pre-COVID numbers to around 3.4 million.

“When you find the flight you want, going to the place that you want, during the time that you want go ahead and buy it. That is the best time to buy it. I think in the past (pre-pandemic) people might have sat on those tickets and been like ‘Oh let me see if the price goes down,’ I’m not sure that that is the world we live in right now,” Morgan Dean with AAA explained.

If you are driving, keep in mind there may be increased traffic but before getting behind the wheel, make sure your car is in good condition.

“Maintenance over the past couple of years with COVID has not been top of mind with people,” Dean explained. “Catching up on some of that routine maintenance on the vehicle that they haven’t done is a really really good thing to do before getting onto a road trip even if it is just the basics. Get those fluids checked, get the oil changed and check the tire pressure in the car.”

The good news? Dean says gas prices are down a dollar now than they were this time last year.

Experts say if you are using the roads as your method of travel, leaving on Thursday before 1 p.m. or on Friday before noon, will be your best bet of missing the evening traffic.

For more information on Memorial Day travel from AAA, click here.

