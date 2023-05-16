Draw Your Weather
American Shakespeare Center performs ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]’

The cast is made up of Benjamin Reed, Natasia Reinhardt and Matt Radford Davies.
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton will open “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]” this Friday. Ahead of the show, We sit down with the cast to learn more about how they plan to fit all of Shakespeare’s plays into one two-hour performance.

There are several time options for the shows that will be performed starting on Friday, May 19 through June 4. For more information on tickets, click here.

