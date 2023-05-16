Blue Ridge Community College holds 55th commencement ceremony

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) Class of 2023 celebrated its graduation Monday night.

After being pushed back from Saturday due to rain in the forecast, students finally got their moment to walk across the stage.

”You’ve learned to problem solve, work with others and the list goes on with what you have learned,” Dr. Bruce Bowman, BRCC’s 2023 commencement speaker said.

Worth the wait.

“Blue Ridge is a community college because we forge a community and I’m proud of all the members of that community -- students, faculty, staff and administrators,” Dr. John Downey, President of BRCC said.

Whether it was two years of studying or the extra two days waiting, Monday students were handed their degrees.

“Blue Ridge Community College also has a way of transforming lives and making people more confident,” Dr. Downey said.

Proud of the small class sizes giving more one on one time to students, over 200 graduates walked Monday night.

″Individual instruction, people that cared, people that brought me into the current academic curriculum,” Dr. Bowman said as he reflected on his time at BRCC.

Cheers and even some tears were flowing at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Monday night.

”While I came to Blue Ridge to seek credits, I got more than I bargained for,” Easton Jarboe, student speaker and 2023 BRCC graduate said.

Some graduates will be immediately joining the workforce and for others, BRCC was just a stepping stone in their education journey.

“The love of this community is something unparallel to any other college, without the support of teachers and friends I would not have had the courage to deliver this speech today,” Jarboe said.

