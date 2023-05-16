Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Aiden Polson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Aiden Polson is a senior captain on the Turner Ashby boys soccer team. Last season, he led the Knights in minutes played and earned Second Team All-District honors.

“It’s an escape,” said Polson when describing his passion for soccer. “You don’t have to worry about anything else in life. You don’t have to think, just play.”

Polson is a center and defensive midfielder with the Knights, a position that is seldom in the spotlight on game day.

“He’s humble about everything he does on and off the field,” said Luke Davies, the Turner Ashby boys soccer head coach. “On the field, he does the work no one else wants to do... everyone talks about goals and assists but Aiden is out there doing his job.”

As a second-year team captain, Polson has used soccer to find his voice as a leader on the field.

“All my life I’ve been more of a shy person,” said Polson. “Being out here with the guys really led me to find my voice which has helped me gain confidence.”

Polson has also found his voice in the classroom, where he recently ran as president in a mock election at Turner Ashby.

“Aiden is a really cool kid. He is really quiet but all the kids look to him for leadership,” said Turner Ashby AP Government teacher Tracey Michael. “He comes out when he needs to and stands up for things.”

Polson ranks number nine in his class with a 4.15 GPA. This fall, he will be heading to Bridgewater College, where he plans to study engineering.

“At 18, this kid has more poise than most adults so I think we can all learn from that,” added Michael.

