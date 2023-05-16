Child safety tips to remember for pool season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather is warming up and pools are starting to open, it’s important to think about children’s safety.

Savannah Snider, firefighter with the Staunton Fire Department, said it is important to make sure young children are supervised while they are swimming as well as take swim lessons.

Snider added some programs can start as early as four months old.

”For the fourth month old’s it is more like self rescue techniques where they can teach them to roll over on their back in the body of water waiting for the adult to come and help them.” said Snider.

Snider said that if a child falls in the water and cannot swim, to try floating.

“The first step would be to put your face up and out of the water, and put your chest up then use your legs and arms to try and pull yourself up” said Snider

“Definitely adults should take an CPR class if they have young children not only for drowning but in case of another emergency where they would have to do CPR.” said Snider.

Snider said you can call the American Heart Association to find more resources.

