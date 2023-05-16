Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Child safety tips to remember for pool season

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather is warming up and pools are starting to open, it’s important to think about children’s safety.

Savannah Snider, firefighter with the Staunton Fire Department, said it is important to make sure young children are supervised while they are swimming as well as take swim lessons.

Snider added some programs can start as early as four months old.

”For the fourth month old’s it is more like self rescue techniques where they can teach them to roll over on their back in the body of water waiting for the adult to come and help them.” said Snider.

Snider said that if a child falls in the water and cannot swim, to try floating.

“The first step would be to put your face up and out of the water, and put your chest up then use your legs and arms to try and pull yourself up” said Snider

“Definitely adults should take an CPR class if they have young children not only for drowning but in case of another emergency where they would have to do CPR.” said Snider.

Snider said you can call the American Heart Association to find more resources.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House

Latest News

Forecast
WHSV Weather Forecast
New Creation believes it is powerful when they can just stand with women and help leverage...
New Creation expands trafficking advocacy for tenth anniversary
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
New Creation expands trafficking advocacy for tenth anniversary
New Creation expands trafficking advocacy for tenth anniversary