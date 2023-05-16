“Deal of the century” might not be real; Tips on how to avoid rental scams

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With real estate scams on the rise, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers advice on how to avoid losing rent money as a prospective tenant.

According to the FBI Fraud report,1,862 people reported they were the victims of a falsified rental scam. These scams led to a loss of $135 million dollars. People above the age of 60 are at an even higher risk.

The Better Business Bureau said there are ways to identify “red flags” that a scammer might show when a prospective tenant is looking for housing:

Con artists will often use real photos and descriptions from other websites, ensure that you double check a location to see if it exists.

The “landlord” claims to be out of town, away for work, at the hospital, etc. instead of being able to show you the property. They often might create a false sense of urgency, telling the tenant that others are interested and they need to act fast.

Asking for a security deposit and/or first months rent to reserve the property. They often will not allow tenants to see the property until they are paid or they will ask you to complete an application form, which requires your social security number.



The BBB said there are ways to prevent being scammed by taking a keen-eye and thoughtful processing/analyzing of a rental:

Confirm the identity of the landlord either through an ID or photo of the individual.

Deals that are “too good” are often scam targets, compare the prices of the units with other similar units in the area.

See the property in person and ensure you are only sending money to a trusted landlord. Do not use cash transfer apps (Cash app, Zelle, Venmo, etc.) with strangers. Pay only with wired funds



