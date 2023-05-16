Draw Your Weather
Dept. of Wildlife Resources offers reminders as bear activity increases

Bear sightings have been reported across our area, including one in a Chesterfield neighborhood
On Monday, Petersburg Police also tweeted out an alert about a bear sighting near the Henry William Townhomes.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The talk among many living in a Chesterfield neighborhood near the Salisbury area, including Chris Jordan, has been a bear spotted running near a wooded area over the weekend.

“My wife was just saying oh there was a bear sighting in Salisbury or in the area,” said Jordan, who lives close by. “At first it was a little bit, I guess a little surprising, but I guess you know with all the wildlife we have out this way and all the construction and people, it’s not very surprising at all.”

The bear sighting is one of the recent sightings reported in our area.

On Monday, Petersburg Police tweeted out an alert about a bear sighting in the area of Lee Avenue and South Street near the Henry William Townhomes.

“Every spring, bears move a lot. Whether it’s food, dispersing young, or males moving around,” said Carl Tugend, bear project lead with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. “You have them moving around in search of food sources. Essentially, they’re not eating most of the winter for the most part and they’re moving in the spring, so they’re moving to find food.”

If you see a bear, Tugend encourages you to keep your distance.

“Back away, don’t approach the bear. Don’t run from the bear,” said Tugend. “Bears are predators. If you run, it might incite the instincts for the bear to chase.”

In addition, Tugend encourages people to secure their trash, take down their birdfeeders, and don’t leave food outside or in your car.

“Bears think with their stomachs so any easy food source they’re going to go for,” he told NBC12.

Tugend also encourages people to clean their grills so, “there’s no odors that are going to attract a bear there.”

Tugend said if you see a cub has a visible injury, is lethargic, or has been seen in the same location for more than 24 hours, call the Wildlife Conflict Helpline, toll free at 1-855-571-9003.

