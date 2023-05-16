Elkton council selects architect to design police station

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council met on Monday night and took another step toward the creation of a new police station. The council voted to hire Lineage Architects to design the police station that will be housed in two buildings next to the Elkton Community Library.

“These buildings right now, only about 50 percent of them are used currently for our public works departments. They’ll end up moving into some additional space suiting their needs a little better. We’re revitalizing two pretty much 75 to 100 year old buildings and just re-purposing those for the police department,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

The project will give the Elkton Police Department some much needed space, it is currently operating out of the town hall.

“That would free up space for staff there, increase storage and document retention as well as provide the police a space designated just for themselves. Office spaces for each individual officer as well as just community meeting space and additional things to meet the police departments needs,” said Gooden.

The town council will dive deeper into what the police station will look like in the coming months as the architect begins to work with town staff. The hope is to break ground on the project by next July. Elkton also received a $153,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services for police vehicles and equipment.

During Monday’s meeting the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee donated $75,000 to the town for its downtown marketplace and farmers market project.

“That brings us to a little over $150,000 in outside funding that’s been donated and earmarked for the project and we’re definitely looking forward to allowing anymore donations to come in to help make this project come to be for the community,” said Gooden. “The site plan should be about wrapped up now so hopefully by the middle of June or 1st of July we’ll be able to put out the request for proposals for construction.”

The town council also set some public hearings for its next meeting on some ordinance changes related to short term rentals in Elkton. The proposed change would set a cap of 25 short term rentals on residential properties in the town.

“We’re just reevaluating that and hoping to put a few more restrictions on short term rentals in residential zoned areas and then on the flip side of that make them a little bit easier to put in the B1 business districts. So in the downtown area in apartments above store fronts and things like that to help promote our downtown businesses,” said Gooden.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.