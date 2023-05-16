First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - To many people, Devin Riley was a superstar. Loved ones are having a rough week but are sitting in fond memories they have of the 18-year-old they know did it all.

“Devin was what we call a role model Devin was happy. Devin was smiling. Devin could make a bad day a good day because it was a joke, whether you wanted it or not,” Goshen Volunteer Fire Department Mikeal Jolly said.

Devin was a student athlete already pursuing a career in firefighting. Alongside his enthusiasm, Chief jolly says he’ll be remembered for his dedication.

“Didn’t make a difference of what we were doing at the firehouse. He was either a text or a call of what do you need me to do or what can I do? " Chief Jolly said.

Organizers of the homegoing service said people pulled out all the stops to support his friends and family during these hard times. Devin’s celebration of life included multiple emergency personnel volunteering their time to honor a young hard worker in the best way possible with a processional parade from Craigsville Funeral Home all the way to the Goshen Fairgrounds.

People involved are blown away by the commitment for the service to reflect the impact he had.

“The work the fire department in this, I could not have managed all my things we’re doing today, without the help of The Goshen fire department another fire companies. This whole deal with a group effort from a lot of people to make this day go as well as a it can for the family, and give them some comfort,” Craigsville Funeral Home Director Garland Easter III said.

Friends, family, and firefighters, who knew and love Devin feel he will be with them wherever they go.

“Company 3; we’re one big family. We’re a small 18 members, but we’re big when it comes to anything.”

As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being remembered as a man with a plan. What happens now is the Goshen volunteer fire department focusing on honoring their brother firefighter and giving his family what they need.

Organizers of the processional say words are not enough to fully describe their reaction to Monday’s turnout.

“The fact that so many folks from so far away have come in just to give their love and support; so many lives he’s touched, so many people that have been impacted by what he did, and the lost they’re feeling now because of it. It’s a lot to see, it’s an outpouring of love from all these people to his family right now,” Craigsville Funeral Home Director Garland Easter III said.

Goshen’s entire volunteer fire department wants to show that Devin will never be forgotten. The team is retiring his uniform to his bunker gear rack. Chief Jolly shared it’ll be there until Devin’s family is ready to have it.

Attendees of the processional parade say Devin’s high school is looking to start a memorial scholarship in his honor.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.