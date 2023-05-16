Governor Youngkin to speak at Virginia Military Institute commencement

Draw Your Weather
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be in one of our hometowns Tuesday morning.

He will be the commencement speaker at Virginia Military Institute. That ceremony is expected to start at 11 a.m. in Cameron Hall.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Satellite parking for commencement will be at the Lackey Farm Parking Lot and there will be a shuttle. Drivers in Lexington should anticipate lots of traffic Tuesday morning.

In case you can’t make it, the event will be live streamed here.

