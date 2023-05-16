Gun found inside Henrico elementary school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a gun was found inside of an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School in Glen Allen.

Police say while there are no known threats or injuries, a school resource officer and school officials are working to investigate the incident.

Henrico Police will remain at the school as instruction continues.

