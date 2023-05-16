Draw Your Weather
Gun found inside Henrico elementary school

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a gun was found inside of an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School in Glen Allen.

Police say while there are no known threats or injuries, a school resource officer and school officials are working to investigate the incident.

Henrico Police will remain at the school as instruction continues.

