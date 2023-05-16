Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg to open applications for ARPA Mental Health Fund on May 22

The City of Harrisonburg is moving forward with plans on using federal American Rescue Plan Act...
The City of Harrisonburg is moving forward with plans on using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help address needs related to mental and behavioral health, and substance abuse, in the community.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg is moving forward with plans on using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help address needs related to mental and behavioral health, and substance abuse, in the community.

According to a press release, the fund is designed to support organizations providing mental and behavioral health services, with an emphasis on services to low-income, underserved, uninsured, and/or underinsured individuals and families.

“As I spoke with people in our community about how the pandemic had impacted their families, one of the things I heard again and again is that social distancing, job losses and many of the other side effects of the pandemic seriously impacted mental health and substance use challenges for many,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “This Mental Health Fund recognizes that improving mental health and wellness of all in our community is crucial to ensuring a healthy and thriving Harrisonburg. I’m proud that our City Council and staff is moving forward on these efforts.”

Currently, $400,000 has been allocated for the City’s Mental Health Fund, and the application period for Harrisonburg’s ARPA Mental Health Fund opens to local organizations on Monday, May 22.

Organizations interested in applying for funding should thoroughly review the Fund’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for details on priorities, applicant eligibility criteria and eligible uses of funds.

Find more information on eligibility criteria, the application process and required attachments at the city’s webpage.

