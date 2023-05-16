Draw Your Weather
High school scores and highlights: May 15, 2023

Turner Ashby girls soccer coach Jon McClure on the sidelines as the Knights take on Harrisonburg on May 15, 2023.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - A busy night of high school athletic events Monday night. You can view highlights above from the following games:

  • Baseball: Wilson Memorial at Spotswood
  • Softball: Wilson Memorial at Spotswood
  • Girls Soccer: Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby

For additional scores around The Valley, click here. If you see a score missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

JMU football alum Ben DiNucci signs with Denver Broncos
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Aiden Polson
DC Breeze falls to NY Empire 18-17 in overtime battle
JMU lacrosse escapes past Maryland 16-15, advances to Elite Eight
