JMU football alum Ben DiNucci signs with Denver Broncos

By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci is returning to the NFL, as confirmed by his agency. DiNucci has signed with the Denver Broncos for the upcoming season.

While at James Madison, DiNucci was a 2019 AFCA First Team All-American, guiding a squad that was a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). During his senior season, he led the nation with a 70.9% completion percentage while ranking second in pass efficiency (169.5).

In 2020, DiNucci graduated from JMU and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons with the Cowboys, recording one start while appearing in three games.

In 2022, DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. This past season, he led the league in passing yards (2671) while helping the Sea Dragons reach the division finals.

